Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Goes Candid In Crystal Kaftan Look, Checkout Photos!

Rupali Ganguly, the beloved actress prominent for her iconic role in Anupama, has once again mesmerized fans, this time with her acting prowess and her regal fashion statement. The actress always captivates fans with her style and beauty. Recently, she grace the Internet with her candid looks in a kaftan look. Check out the photos below!

Rupali Ganguly’s Candid Moments In Kaftan Look-

Rupali Ganguly, always one to delight her fans, shares a series of photos on her Instagram feed. In the post, she radiates night glam in a kaftan. The outfit with a blue with multi-colored crystals digitally printed featuring a U-neckline, flared half-sleeves, silk fabric, and a mini dress is a testament to her unique style. Her middle-parted curly, open long tresses and minimal makeup with a peach glossy lip add a fresh look to her face. The stacks of rings, wristwatch, and bracelet, paired with specs, complete her look.

The actress flaunts her gorgeous beauty and style with a charming smile in the photos. In some pictures, she shares sweet, candid moments with lighting in the background with vibrant greenery.

About Anupamaa Serial-

Anupamaa, a popular Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar, has created a strong community of fans. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, the show continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and talented cast, including Rupali Ganguly.

