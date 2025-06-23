Serial Twists Of Last Week (16-22 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a big drama of Leel ousting Prathana from the Shah house. This led to her encounter with Gautam and an accident too. Pandit Manohar revealed about his dance journey and family to Anupamaa. Leela assumed that Ansh was responsible for Prathana’s pregnancy. Moti Baa urged Maahi to stay away from Prem and Raahi. Anupamaa met Prem but tried to avoid coming in front of him. But they eventually met, wherein Anupamaa was surprised to see Prem apologizing to her and understanding her point of view related to Aryan’s death. Anupamaa asked Prem to never reveal that they met before Raahi. While Anupamaa and Prem bonded, Raahi and Parag had a happy outing. Raahi was pressured by Moti Baa to handle her household responsibilities. However, Parag and Prem gave her the free hand to take up her dance work.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, the big drama of Kaveri telling Abhira that she saw Armaan. Vidya and Abhira were shocked to know that Armaan had come to the cultural fair but did not see them. Abhira decided to move on but was in pain. She eventually felt that her mangalsutra and sindoor held no meaning. On the other hand, owing to pressure coming from Maira, Armaan agreed to marry Gitanjali. Abhira was heartbroken to see this love confession of Armaan. She readied the divorce papers, duly signed them and sent them to Armaan. Armaan was shocked to get the signed divorce papers from Abhira. He too signed them with a heavy heart. Anshuman developed feelings of love for Abhira. Armaan and Gitanjali got engaged, while Dadisa urged Abhira to accept Anshuman’s love.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a big drama with Reet meeting the caretaker lady who told her the truth about Unnati never being pregnant. She took her home and confronted Unnati with her lies. However, Unnati created a big scene and proved before Dhruv that Reet was seeking revenge. Dhruv threw Reet out of the house. Unnati left Dhruv’s house after a fight and planned to get the sympathy and support of Raghav. Reet came to the Suryavanshi house with Babli as well as the doctor. Eventually, Unnati confessed to her fake pregnancy, which shocked one and all. Dhruv slapped her and broke all ties with her. Raghav was devastated as he blamed himself for pampering Unnati a lot. Reet gave him the confidence to set things right. Sharda joined hands with Unnati and gave her further ideas to oust Reet from the house. As per the plan, Unnati demanded that Reet get out of the house, as she had been sent back. She stated the Aata Saata system on which their marriages were based. Raghav tried to stop Unnati’s demand and refused to send Reet away from him. However, Unnati consumed poison which prompted Reet to leave the house. It was an emotional separation for Raghav and Reet, wherein Reet convinced Raghav that they needed to take care of Unnati. Dhruv and his family were shocked to see Reet return home. Reet and Raghav continued to keep in touch through messages and phones. Reet saw the real colour of Sharda Bua and was shocked.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a big drama of the residents of Gokuldham Society being excited to go for their vacation. They packed their bags and made arrangements for their travel and games at the destination. They had fun on the bus and stopped midway at a stall, where they accidentally left Bapuji. After the initial chaos, Bapuji was picked up by the residents. They headed to the destination and arrived at the premises. All of them were welcomed grandly by Thapa and his wife. However, they experienced bad omens like the black cat crossing paths, a pumpkin falling from nowhere etc. Popatlal walked to the jungle and found the presence of a lady by name Chakori. While all of them planned their enjoyment for the evening and night, Bhide was scared to see a shadow. Later, he saw a ghost on the terrace and told Madhavi about it.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Shanti asking Mangal to go and attend to her work, rather than wasting her time over the Saxena family. Mangal was worried about the repeated drawings made by Sudesh and got his case reopened at the police station. Saumya urged Pratima to talk to Shanti about Mangal’s alliance with Kapil. Pratima talked to Shanti and asked her to convince Mangal for the marriage. Akshat and Ishani celebrated Father’s Day in style, with Mangal helping them to get a gift for their father. Adit was happy to see the celebration and loved the gift. Shanti was pressured by Nitin to get him married to Lipika. Shanti confronted Mangal, giving her the shock of Lipika’s marriage with Nitin. She also told Mangal about people talking about her affair with Kapil and urged her to marry Kapil. Shanti suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. She needed surgery which cost 8 lakhs. While Mangal struggled to arrange money, Kapil paid for the surgery, and Mangal was indebted to him.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with Jhanak talking about her goal to study in Kolkata. Rishi agreed to help Jhanak in her studies and asked her to tell him when she came over to Kolkata. Jhanak and Rishi got caught in the lodge room when heavy rains started. Rishi asked Jhanak not to go out in the rain. Jhanak was worried as the villagers would make a mole out of a mountain about her stay. Nupur was equally anxious but Rishi asked Jhanak to sleep the night on the sofa, while he slept on the bed. The villagers barged in and accused them of spending time together. Even though Jhanak and Rishi spoke of what exactly happened, expressing that nothing untoward happened, the villagers were not ready to believe. They decided to get them married. Rishi refused, but Jhanak asked him to agree so that they could buy the time of that night. She planned his escape and even took him out of the room where he was locked. The two of them walked in the jungle to head to the highway roadside, from where Rishi could go back home. However, they were caught by the villagers. Rishi and Jhanak were forced to marry each other.

