Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli are gorgeousness and sensuality personified in the true sense of the term.. While Anushka Sen started getting her share of fandom and success immediately after the success of TV projects as a child artiste, Nikki Tamboli eventually became the sensation that she is today courtesy of her work in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Both of them are loved and admired by innumerable people all over the country and to be a little specific, when it comes to fashion and vogue, almost everything coming from their end wins hearts of one and all like never before. Their social media games are lit and well, their creativity is even better and stronger.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli and their latest social media posts ladies and gentlemen, what do we currently get to see happening at their end? Well, right now, much to the happiness and delight of one and all, both Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are currently killing it with swag and sensuality on their latest social media posts and well, we are absolutely in awe of them for real. Well, given the kind of charm that they are showing, we are truly in awe of their swag game and oomph factor for real. Well, do you all wish to check out and admire them for real? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful for real, ain’t it? Sensational in the ‘lit’ sense of the term? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com