Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. In her entire career so far, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has certainly done many shows as a TV artiste. However, her biggest ‘claim to fame’ happened with Bigg Boss 16 reality show. The reality show opened up new doors of opportunity for the actress and well, she certainly made the most of it. Within a very short span of time, Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name in the entire country and well, a lot of credit for the same goes to Bigg Boss 16 reality show. Not just on TV ladies and gentlemen, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is also a sensation on social media platforms.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s latest post grabs Arjun Bijlani’s attention:

As an actress and creator, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is someone who’s done incredibly well for herself and well, we truly love it. Whenever she shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels, netizens always shower her with a lot of compliments and love. This time however, her latest post seems to have been liked to a great extent by her dear friend Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani dropped a cute comment on her latest post and well, fans are loving it. Check it out –

