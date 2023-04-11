Avneet Kaur and Palak Sindhwani are well known for their fashion sense, and they frequently serve as an inspiration to their fans. They are predominantly known for their honing acting chops. While Kaur is popular for her work in the show Aladdin, Palak continues to win over the country as Sonu Bhide in TMKOC.

Avneet Kaur frequently appears dressed in fashionable attire, including both traditional Indian clothing and western dresses. Fashion enthusiasts can find a lot of fashion ideas on Avneet’s Instagram page, anyday. Palak Sindhwani has a more refined and unfussy sense of style. Palak’s stylefile highlights her diverse aesthetic, and she frequently posts images of her outfits along with styling and accessorising advice.

Avneet Kaur shares sensuous photoshoot moment

Avneet Kaur shared a series of sensuous photoshoot pictures on her gram. In the pictures, we can see her all styled up in designer apparel. She can be seen wearing a blue cutout sheer crop top. She teamed it with mini beige skirt. The actress completed the look with her long wavy tresses, bold beautiful eyes and peach pink lips.

Palak Sindhwani looks bold in black

Here’s when Palak Sindhwani stunned fans with her bold look in black. She wore a stylish one-shoulder sheer bodycon black dress. The actress completed the look with her sleek hairbun. For makeup, she picked up dewy soft makeover and completed the look with pair of dazzling drop earrings.

