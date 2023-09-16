Television | Celebrities

Mohit Malik the talented and versatile actor who is presently seen as the lead in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, talks about his role and the show and the realism involved in it.

Prolific actor Mohit Malik is seen in a very different avatar in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Mohit plays a regressive character, who has a lot of pent-up emotions bottled inside him. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a beautiful love story between two contrasting personalities.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com, Mohit Malik talks about his role, the show and much more.

Excerpts.

Tell us about Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and the striking contrast seen in the lead characters of Kunal and Vandana?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a love story which revolves around Kunal and Vandana. Kunal is a Punjabi guy, and Vandana is a Maharashtrian girl, very similar to my life. How these two characters come close to each other and help each other grow in life is the broad story of the show. It is about their journey and how the journeys are connected. These characters are on opposite ends of the spectrum. It will be interesting to see how they come closer to the spectrum and light. Both have issues in life. To live in today’s world, you need to have a balance of heart and mind. Kunal is someone who is totally mind right now, and Vandana is totally all heart. This heart and mind conflict is what they will have. They will come to a point where they strike a balance between two aspects of heart and mind. This is such a beautiful concept. I am enjoying playing this role.

Take us through your character of Kunal Malhotra in depth.

Kunal is a today’s guy. He is assertive and opinionated. He has his own fears and issues in life. When you see Kunal, you see him very intimidating and rude. There is also a lot of unexpressed anger in him. He is regressive and it comes out in spurts. He has become this way because of certain experiences in life. He is a workaholic and is result-oriented. He is an achiever. He is more work-oriented rather than relationship-oriented. He has this fear of abandonment and does not want anyone to come close to his life. Overall, Kunal Malhotra is a very nicely-written character, with a lot of depth in it. Kunal is somebody who is not me. That’s why it makes it interesting to play.

What do you feel about the concept of the show?

It is beautifully written. It is not regressive at all. It is a very today’s show, realistically written. To sum it up, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is very different. We are working hard on this concept.

Tell us about the expectations that this show has.

The makers are amazing. They know their job too well. They know how to run a show. They are writing it so beautifully. The show has a great potential to do good.

Describe your journey till now and how you feel being part of the TV industry?

It has been a long journey, with a lot of ups and downs. There have been sour experiences too, a lot of them. Everyone should go through this phase, as it teaches us a lot. The overall journey has been great. Wherever I am today, it is because of television. I love the television industry. Amidst the web and film experiences, I know for a fact that my process remains the same. It is just that the platform changes. I want to perform to the best of my abilities. TV is not small at all. We have to be smart as actors.

You are doing a film. Tell us about it.

I am doing one film, which will be announced very soon. It is a big break for me. It will be the next step for me in my career. I am always open to all platforms.

Do you feel that it is tough for TV actors to get a chance in Bollywood?

The time has gone by when TV actors did not get work in Bollywood. That line has blurred now. If you are good at your craft, people will take notice.