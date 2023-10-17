Television | Celebrities

Nia Sharma, the absolute babe in black, is here to redefine glamour in the most audacious way possible. Stepping into the limelight with an ensemble that’s sheer perfection, she’s left jaws dropping and fans swooning.

Nia Sharma swoons in black

In her recent Instagram post, Nia is seen rocking a black cutout bralette that’s more than just a fashion statement. With its tantalizing halter neck and a choker rose flower accentuating her neckline, this isn’t just an outfit—it’s a declaration of style supremacy. But Nia doesn’t stop there; she’s paired this scorching hot bralette with a high-thigh slit bodycon skirt that takes the sizzle to a whole new level.

To complement her show-stopping attire, Nia opted for bold makeup that’s nothing short of a work of art, and her sleek hairdo is giving us major diva vibes. If that isn’t a recipe for turning heads, we don’t know what is!

See photos:

Nia’s caption for the photoshoot is just as sassy as her look, “Went for an award show looking like a trophy.” We couldn’t agree more! And speaking of awards, she was there to collect a fitness accolade from none other than the legendary Shilpa Shetty. Talk about fitness goals meets fashion goals!

With credits going to the talented Anuj Joshi Productions for the stunning shots, outfit magic spun by LabelD, styling perfection by Style by Saachi V J, makeup sorcery by Nia Sharma herself, and hair artistry by Sankpal Savita, Nia Sharma is a vision of glamour that’s hard to ignore.

Nia Sharma’s sizzling black ensemble isn’t just a look; it’s an anthem of style and a testament to the fact that she’s owning her fashion game. So, if you’re in need of some fashion inspiration with a side of sass, look no further than Nia Sharma – she’s an absolute sensation!