Barbiebore fashion can win over Sunayana Fozdar and Nia Sharma any day

Sunayana Fozdar and Nia Sharma keep it all hot and stunning in pink, check out pictures

Nothing can surpass the vibrancy of colour pink. No matter what, and how you are wearing the outfits. Owing to that, these gorgeous television divas Sunayana Fozdar and Nia Sharma are keeping their fashion on point in stylish pink adorns. Check out below to see how they are styling it out.

Sunayana Fozdar in pink blazer suit

In the pictures that Sunayana shared on her social media handle, we can see Sunayana wearing a stylish pink blazer suit. She can be seen in a stylish deep neck pink bralette that she topped with a stylish pink blazer. The diva completed the look with a high-waist pink trouser pant. The actress rounded it off with her wavy long hair and bold makeup look.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Red carpet look 💓

Ditched the gown for a Blaze”

Check out-

Nia Sharma keeps it sporty in pink

Well, nothing unusual for the brave woman Nia. The actress can always and any day blend her fashion sense. Owing to that, here’s how she is keeping her pink fashion on check, wearing a stylish pink jacket teamed with denim shorts. She completed the look with her matching hot pink sun cap and a pair of pink stilettos.

Here take a look-

Barbiecore fashion

Barbiecore fashion is a trend that draws inspiration from the iconic Barbie doll, featuring a bright and colorful aesthetic that pays homage to 90s and early 2000s fashion. This style is characterized by its use of bold prints, such as leopard and floral, as well as feminine details such as ruffles, bows, and glitter. Pink is a prominent color in Barbiecore fashion, and tight-fitting clothes such as crop tops, mini skirts, and skinny jeans are often worn. Chunky accessories like big earrings and statement necklaces complete the look, making Barbiecore a playful and fun trend for those who love bold, vibrant fashion.