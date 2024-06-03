Be Festive Ready In A Simple Salwar Suit Like Disha Parmar And Surbhi Jyoti

Salwar suit elegance will never fade away. With the comfortable pattern, this ensemble comes in different styles, whether anarkali, sharara, or kurta. You can nail traditional glam like never before. The three-piece outfit includes a kurta, pajama, and a dupatta. If you are looking for some aesthetic options, then take cues from Disha Parmar and Surbhi Jyoti.

Disha Parmar’s Yellow Salwar Suit Look

Embrace the beauty of simplicity like Disha. Decked in a beautiful yellow salwar suit set, the actress looks like a ray of sunshine, which makes this ensemble perfect for a festive occasion. The simple yellow kurta with beautiful white thread work and embellishments look attractive. With the matching pajama and dupatta, the actress completes her desi-ness. She adorned her look with an open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and diamond-embellished hoop earrings.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Brownish Salwar Suit Look

Be the typical desi girl like Surbhi in the brownish salwar suit. The actress wears a brownish kurta featuring golden embellishment, adding a sparkling touch. She pairs her look with a matching flared pajama and a simple dupatta with a golden border. The simple cotton salwar suit looks gorgeous, while the actress adds desi tadka with her hair tied in loose braids adorned with white gajra. Keeping it simple, the diva looks mesmerizing. This ensemble can be worn for any function.