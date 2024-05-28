Being part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has truly elevated my career: Rohit Purohit

Rohit Purohit has carved a niche for himself with his role as Armaan Poddar in the popular Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi. His portrayal of Armaan has been lauded for its emotional depth and engaging drama, making him a favourite among viewers worldwide.

On his inception in the popular show, Rohit states, “Being part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a game-changer for me. It has given me immense visibility and opened up new opportunities in the industry. The show’s popularity has brought me closer to fans worldwide, and I am grateful for their love and support which has truly elevated my career.”

The show’s huge popularity on social media has also contributed to its popularity. “Social media has allowed us to connect directly with fans across the globe,” Rohit reflects. “It’s amazing to see the love pouring in through Instagram reels and fan pages dedicated to our characters. The digital age has definitely amplified the show’s reach and made our bond with viewers even stronger.”

Rohit expresses his gratitude towards Rajan Shahi and the production house Directors Kut Production for their support and guidance. “I am incredibly grateful to Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut Production for having me to play Armaan. Rajan Shahi is a visionary producer, and his faith in me has been a huge boost to my career. The entire team welcomed me with open arms, and it’s always fun shooting with such a talented group of actors. I learn something new every day, not just from the senior actors but from all my co-stars. Our fans are so engaged; they always want to know what’s coming up next in the show, and their curiosity keeps us motivated to deliver our best.”

Behind the scenes, Rohit enjoys unwavering support from his family, who are avid fans of the show. “Yes, my family is my biggest support system. They never miss an episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and they’re both my biggest critics and cheerleaders,” Rohit shares warmly. “They often tell me how proud they are of my work and how much they enjoy watching the show. Their feedback means the world to me and keeps me motivated.”

His role as Armaan has not only elevated his career but has also deepened his connection with fans globally, solidifying his place in the hearts of viewers and the industry alike.

Way to go, Rohit!!