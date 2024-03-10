BFF Goals: Nia Sharma And Krystle Dsouza’s Dance Extravaganza Brings Fashion And Fun Together, Watch!

Nia Sharma has established herself as one of the most well-known and brilliant actress in Indian television. With her versatility and charisma, she continues to fascinate audiences and encourage young performers all across the country. She is quite active on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has a huge following. She frequently shares details from her personal and professional lives, allowing her to connect with followers on a deeper level. The diva does not lag when it comes to celebrating friendship. And this time, because it’s her co-star Krystle DSouza’s birthday, she released a video of herself with her best friend, wishing her a belated happy birthday with this adorable dance video.

Nia Sharma And Krystle Dsouza’s Dancing Video Appearance-

The television diva Nia Sharma posted a video of herself with Krystle Dsouza on Instagram. Nia opted for a black laser cut high round neckline, full sleeves crop top, matching colored high-waisted layered ruffled mini skirt paired with black stockings. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with black eyeliner and brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a long silver necklace, gold ear studs, and bangles paired with black stilettos.

Krystle Dsouza appeared in an all-orange sequin-embellished strappy, sleeveless, square-neckline bodycon mini dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted curly hairstyle. The diva chose glam makeup with orange eyes and nude pink glossy lips. She paired her outfit with a gold kada and rings paired with gold and white sneakers. In the video, they have fun together at a party and show their stunning dance moves.

Do you like the duo’s dance appearance? Let us know your views in the comments, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.