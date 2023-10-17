Television | Celebrities

Ankita stands out as the ultimate saree enthusiast. Her love for the six yards of elegance is not a mere trend but a timeless style statement.

Bigg Boss 17 goes on the verge again, and this time the spotlight is shining on Ankita Lokhande, the forever ‘saree girl.’ In a sea of trendy fashion and glitzy gowns, Ankita stands out as the ultimate saree enthusiast. Her love for the six yards of elegance is not a mere trend but a timeless style statement. With her grace and charm, she’s proving that sarees are not just an outfit, but a symbol of enduring sophistication. So, let’s take a peek into Ankita’s saree diaries and unravel the undeniable proof of her saree-loving spirit.

Decoding Ankita’s saree look

Ankita Lokhande, the true saree connoisseur of Bigg Boss 17, dazzled the cameras in a lilac wonder! Picture this: a beautifully crafted, embellished, see-through, glittery saree that shimmered with every step she took. Talk about making an entrance! But that’s not all, folks. She paired this saree sensation with a stylish sleeveless bralette blouse, proving that a little modern twist can go a long way in the world of saree fashion.

Not stopping at the saree, Ankita had her beauty game on point. With her luscious locks flowing freely, she made wavy hair look like a breeze. Her eyebrows were so sleek, they could probably cut through glass. Those dewy, soft eyes were like windows to her fabulously fashionable soul. And let’s not forget those glossy, pink lips that screamed glamour! It’s safe to say that Ankita was a vision of perfection in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Check out photos:

In true Ankita style, she wasn’t sorry at all for flaunting her saree magic. In fact, she flaunted it with an alluring smile and a statement that said it all: “Saree but not sorry for making a fabulous entry in Bigg Boss 17.” Well, Ankita, we’re not sorry either for admiring your bold and beautiful saree extravaganza!