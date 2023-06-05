ADVERTISEMENT
'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic'

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are stunners and sensations in the true and genuine sense of the term and we love it. Their fans love them wholeheartedly. Well, it's time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and how when they dazzle in black outfits

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 Jun,2023 11:50:05
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most stylish and admired actresses and reality TV show contestants that we have presently in the Indian entertainment scenario. Both of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, given the kind of charm and affection that both of them have been blessed with in all these years, we can certainly say that they are loved and adored immensely by the masses. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan enjoy tremendous amount of love and affection from the masses and that’s why, anything and everything that they do wins hearts of one and all.

Check out how the likes of Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan win hearts with their style game in black outfits:

Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are quite different from each other when it comes to style and vogue. However, if there’s one thing that they both seem to have a common fancy for, it has to be their amazing and unconditional love for stylish and sensuous black outfits that can slay the vogue quotient with precision and perfection. Well, in case you were wondering what exactly we were talking about, well, have some visual reference for you. Here you go –

'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic' 812831 'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic' 812832

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, right folks? A true visual delight indeed, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com

