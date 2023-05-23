ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Babes: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rubina Dilaik in shades of blue, a visual delight

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two individuals who are extremely stylish and adorable in the real sense of the term. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan always effortlessly manage to win hearts. Come check out what's currently happening at their end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 May,2023 00:35:58
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two individuals for whom style and swag come naturally in the true and real sense of the term. Both of them have got a humongous fan following all over the country and well, that’s why, come what may, innumerable young girls and fans love them and shower them with admiration for all the right reasons. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have a humongous fan following and that’s why, literally anything and everything that they do from their end goes viral on the true and real sense of the term. While Rubina Dilaik has earlier been a part of interesting TV shows and reality show projects ladies and gentlemen, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been doing good quality work in Star Plus show Imlie along with other reality shows and we are super proud of her. Both of them are gigantic on social media platforms and we love it truly.

Check out and learn how to slay the stylish blue-coloured outfits and win hearts like a pro from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

For Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, fashion and elegance truly comes naturally and we can’t keep calm. Literally anything and everything that they wear makes it to the hearts and minds of the fashion police and we can’t keep calm. Their charm and beauty is such that they can literally slay and melt hearts in the genuine sense of the term and we love it. While all the colours always look beautiful and majestic on them, this time, we have a special update for you all. Today, we are all over here to give you all some visual delight with their stylish and charming blue avatars. From the royal blue style statement to the stylish aqua blue swag, we see them stab hearts in all. Well, do you want to check it out in case you haven’t seen yourself? Well, here you go –

Rubina Dilaik – 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan – 

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and sensational for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

