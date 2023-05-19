Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two individuals who genuinely need no introduction. Both of them have been on top of their game in the best ways possible, given the kind of work that they have done from their end in all these years and well, we are supremely proud of them. There’s no doubt about the fact that Rubina Dilaik, who’s quite many years senior to Sumbul Touqeer Khan enjoys a bigger fan following because of the body of work and credibility that she brings to the table. However, come what may, anything and everything that Sumbul Touqeer Khan does as well manages to impress the audience big time, especially after popular shows like Imlie and Bigg Boss 16. She was truly in her best element possible in Bigg Boss 16 and fans loved it.

Check out how Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are warming hearts of fans with their latest social media post:

Both of them have got a humongous fan following and henceforth, whenever they share new content on social media, it is nothing less than a special and delightful experience for all the fans all over country. So, to talk about the latest content at their end on social media, what do we get to see? Rubina Dilaik is winning hearts with her new post where she’s wearing a stylish cap and blue dress as she poses in front of a matching blue vintage car. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen giving us a glimpse of her house as she dazzles in a stunning crop top, denim and spectacle look. Well, do you want to check it out as well? Here you go –

