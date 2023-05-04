ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik attends Haldi ceremony of sister, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets dancing shoes on public demand

Check out the latest social media activities involving Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan and what's happening at their end. While Rubina Dilaik is seen attending the Haldi ceremony of her sister, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen dancing her heart out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
04 May,2023 15:10:14
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most phenomenal and sensational personalities that we have in the Hindi TV industry. While Rubina Dilaik has been a popular actress in the Hindi TV industry for many years even before her successful appearance in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand was a part of the Star Plus show titled ‘Imlie’ post which she became a part of Bigg Boss 16. While Rubina Dilaik was a part of the reality show in season 14, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, was a part of the show in season 16. Both the divas at present enjoy humongous fan following and appreciation and well, we love it truly.

Check out the latest social media posts of Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan and let’s find out what’s happening at their end:

Right now, both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are grabbing a lot of attention and limelight for their latest social media posts. Both the divas are quite active on social media and that’s exactly what grabs our attention in the true sense of the term. As far as Rubina Dilaik’s social media is concerned, she’s seen winning hearts with her pretty and aesthetic photos that are from her sister’s Haldi ceremony. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen getting her dancing shoes on with her dear friend as they groove together to a latest Instagram trend and we love it. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and supremely entertaining stuff, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

