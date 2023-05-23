ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two individuals who always grab a lot of love and admiration for the work that they do. Let's check out how these Bigg Boss divas are winning hearts right now

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 May,2023 15:21:26
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the finest and most talented actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, that’s why, come what may, their loyal legion of fans and admirers shower them with love all the time. While Rubina Dilaik has been a talented actress in the Hindi TV industry who’s been doing good quality work for more than a decade on TV and reality shows, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand has been a slayer for real ever since the time she became a part of popular Star Plus show aka ‘Imlie’. The show started to stream from 2020 and well, ever since then, it has been an incredible experience for them. Although their respective careers are quite different from one another, one amazing similarity between all of them is how Bigg Boss helped to shape up their career.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan share new and exciting photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles, internet totally loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and genuine sense of the term. Their social media game is always very interesting and we love it. Well, what’s the latest happening at their end? While Rubina Dilaik is currently seen having a blast with the likes of Bharti Singh and others, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand is seen shining bright in a gorgeous and stunning orange outfit and well, we simply can’t stop showering her with love and affection in the real sense of the term. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles 809556

Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles 809557

Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles 809558

Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles 809559

Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles 809560

Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles 809561

Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles 809562

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

