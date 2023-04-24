Bigg Boss: Sumbul Touqeer and Nikki Tamboli's fun and wild encounter with Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nikki Tamboli are two of the most gorgeous and prettiest personalities that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them must thank the Hindi reality shows for the kind of success that they both have got so far in their respective careers and well, we love it. While Sumbul Touqeer Khan has earlier been a part of Star Plus show titled ‘Imlie’ before Bigg Boss 16, Nikki Tamboli earlier became a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and well, ever since then, she’s truly never looked back and how.

Check out how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nikki Tamboli are seen getting goofy with Shiv Thakare:

Although Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nikki Tamboli don’t really have much directly common with each other, one thing that certainly brings them together is their friendship and equation with Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare. Well, that’s why, in a rather form of coincidence, both Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nikki Tamboli were seen engaging in hilarious moments with Shiv Thakare in their respective Instagram stories and well, we are truly going LOL for real. See below folks –

