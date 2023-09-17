Television | Celebrities

Today is Nia Sharma's birthday. The actress celebrates with her family and friends wearing a white plunging gown. Check out the stunning photos below

Today is TV sensation Nia Sharma‘s birthday. The actress turns 33 years old in 2023. Like always, she celebrated her birthday like a princess of the Kingdom. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress gives her fans a sneak peek into her birthday bash in the presence of her family and friends.

Nia Sharma’s Birthday Bash Photos

In the shared photos, Nia Sharma raises the temperature with her ethereal vibes in a white gown. The halter neck gown accentuates Nia’s beautiful shoulders. This white gown, with the plunging cut-out detailings, adds a sense of sensuality. She looked nothing less than a goddess in the white dress. With minimal makeup and style, she rounded her appearance.

Throughout the Birthday bash photos, Nia Sharma embraced her queen vibes. Her birthday was a star-studded affair with Ravi Dubey, Krystle Dsouza, Arjun Bijlani, Shalin Bhanot and others attendence. Nia Sharma’s birthday was a fun-filled affair, from cutting several cakes to candid selfies with her close ones.

In the long caption, she wrote, “33 today! With every swipe, the Happy Birthday chorus gets. On a cake-cutting spreee..

only worse. But theseeee areeee my

Frandssaaaassaaa.. vibe to aise hi banti hai. Thank you Virginia. Appu, joory, foram, Freda shaali, Rida… for those pretty looking Fancy Cakes and bouquets you guys sent

@vinayyshrma thanks for the biggest ballon bouquet proclaiming 33 loud. Missed you and mom a lot.”

