Candid To Jet Off: Peek Into Divyanka Tripathi’s Airport Diaries

Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known actress in the television industry, best known for her part in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The amazing actress is making headlines with her new series, “Adrishyam—The Invisible Heroes,” on Sony LIV. Not only her acting but also her social media presence are always on point. Divyanka recently shared glimpses of her travel diaries on Instagram. Let us have a peek at her travel appearance!

Divyanka Tripathi’s Airport Diaries Photos-

Taking to Instagram post, Divyanka Tripathi shares stunning pictures and flaunts her travel look in a co-ord set. The outfit features a white and beige printed V-neckline, a rolled-up front button featuring a side-cut top, and a pair of beige ankle-length pants. She styles her look with a middle-partition straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with peach matte lips and pairs with white sneakers.

In the photo, Divyanka radiates joy as she sits at the cafe, her smile reflecting the sunshine. In the next picture, she shares a delightful breakfast, a plate full of healthy food, a cereal bowl and a cup of dessert. In the further picture, Divyanka’s smile lights up the frame as she poses on a chair. In the video, she shares a glimpse of her bus ride. Lastly, the actress shares a breathtaking view from the airplane’s window as she gets ready to take off.

By sharing photos, Divyanka wrote, “A trip we’ve been looking forward to…since the past two years!”

