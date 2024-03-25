Celebration of Holi has gotten very refined now: Rohitashv Gour

Actor Rohitashv Gour who is seen in the long-running &TV show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is happy to be celebrating Holi with family this year.

Says the actor, “This time, we’re planning to celebrate Holi, keeping in mind all the norms. We’ll just have some food and stuff, and unlike the Holi of our childhood, which used to be quite messy, we plan to play with a little bit of gulal.”

Rohitashv recollects his Holi in his hometown saying, “Back in our time, Holi was all about playing with wet colours, and sometimes the colour would stick to our faces for 4-5 days, which was quite an intense Holi experience. Sometimes, the colour would be so stubborn that our grandparents would jokingly suggest shaving our heads because it wouldn’t come off.”

“But this time, our Holi will be more refined. It’s going to be on the 25th of March, and my birthday is on the 24th of March, so you can say it’s going to be a birthday and Holi combo celebration.”

Happy Holi to all our readers!!