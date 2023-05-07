Chal Zindagi Music Launch: Divyanka Tripathi is all praises for Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi shares insights from Chal Zindagi’s music launch, pours praise for the movie and husband Vivek Dahiya, and assures fans that they will hooked to it once they watch it. Check out the scoop below-

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya‘s relationship is a beautiful bond that has captured the hearts of their fans. The couple, who met on the sets of the popular television show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” quickly became the epitome of love and support for each other. Their journey from co-stars to life partners has been a fairy tale in itself.

Divyanka Tripathi pours praise for Vivek Dahiya

In the picture, we can see Divyanka and Vivek posing together by the movie’s poster. The couple looked all glamourous in the designer apparel.

Sharing the picture, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “From the Music launch of @VivekDahiya’s movie Chal Zindagi. 🏍️ Do check it out on youtube. I assure you, you’ll get hooked because I already am!😀”

Here take a look-

The couple often shares glimpses of their affectionate moments on social media, allowing their fans to witness their deep connection. From romantic vacations to heartwarming messages, Divyanka and Vivek never shy away from expressing their love and admiration for one another.

Fans Reaction

One wrote, “Divyanka you looking so adorable yr 😍..this is unique dress ..and you look humesha se hi unique”

Another wrote, “U looked smashingly stunning divi 💜 @divyankatripathidahiya and all the best to viv for the movie”

A third user wrote, “Dee, is this movie realising in telugu states also?? @divyankatripathidahiya”

A fourth one added, “And bestieee, please do post single pictures of you in this one😭😭😭 you look to pretty to deprive of such beauty!”