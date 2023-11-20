Chand Jalne Laga Fame Kanika Mann Showcases Her Dedication To Work

Chand Jalne Laga the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is presently focussing on the hard-shot deep freezer scenes where Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara (Kanika Mann) have been trapped by Palash. Well, filming for this freezer sequence was a herculean task for Kanika and Vishal for sure!! Here is Kanika showcasing her love and passion for acting, as she dedicatedly gets involved in making the scene perfect. For the scene, she was required to strap her legs and hands and was seen removing the strapping after her shoot.

Kanika is seen wearing a floral yellow salwar and is draped in a pink dupatta.

Kanika shared the video on social media with the writing,

She shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption, “Some freezing scenes coming your way #chandjalnelaga #tara”

Well, as per the storyline, Deva and Tara get to understand each other better in this freezer sequence. Deva also covers Tara with his jacket, feeling concerned for her.

Kanika was shivering too, as she had just come out after shooting for this sequence.

Way to go, Kanika!! Are you all glued to Chand Jalne Laga? Do you like Deva and Tara's chemistry?