Kanika Mann Starts New Year With New Untitled Project, Check Details

Television Kanika Mann needs no introduction. The diva rose to fame with her appearance in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, portraying the role of the youngest mother-in-law. For those who miss her on-screen appearance, there is good news for you as the actress on her social announced shooting for her upcoming project.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kanika shared a couple of photos from the set of her new project. The actress made a perfect start of the new year with her new untitled project. The opening frame features Kanika holding the action board of her new venture. She looked happy and her style is undoubtedly impressive wearing a pink top and denim jeans. In the other two photos, the actress posed with the whole team member of her new project and flashed her beautiful smile.

Sharing these pictures, Kanika in her caption wrote, “,Navo Saal Te Navo Kirdar. Begining today with this amazing team (with a red heart).” With the Punjabi caption it seems the actress working for her next Punjabi film or TV series. As per her recent Instagram story, Kanika got a new haircut probably for her new role and we can’t wait enough to find more details about the same.

Kanika Mann started her journey with Punjabi music and made her Punjabi film debut in 2017. Before that she appeared as lead actress in the TV serial Badho Bahu. But with Zee TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega she became a household name.