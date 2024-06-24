Check Out: Kanika Mann Turns ‘Black Beauty’ In Skater Dress

Kanika Mann is well-known in the television industry. The actress gains prominence while working in the Punjabi industry. With her acting abilities, the actress made a debut in ‘Roohaniyat’ alongside Arjun Bijlani. She also reprised her role of Prisha Srivastava in the second season. Aside from that, Kanika makes fans excited with her regular Instagram updates. This time, the actress posted a stunning snapshot of herself in a gorgeous Western look, which leaves her fans in awe!

Kanika Mann’s Black Skater Dress-

Taking to her Instagram post, Kanika Mann shares captivating photoshoot photos as she opts for a striking black strappy knot-tied, sleeveless, deep V-neckline, midriff fit, which shows her striking curvy physique. Her midriff keyholes, featuring a flared skater dress, make her look fiery.

Kanika Mann’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Kanika Mann’s beauty regimen reflects the relaxing environment, as she opted for a middle-partition loose soft waves hair, embracing the simplicity of a stylish look. She went for minimal makeup, allowing her innate beauty to shine through, and opted for peach glossy lips. She accessories with gold earrings, a ring, and black heels, emphasizing ease and sincerity in her vacation style. In the photos, The actress flaunts her striking Western look and also took a picture with her BFF.

Kanika shared pictures and wrote “black magic” with a black heart.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.