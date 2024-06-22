Kanika Mann Turns ‘Mermaid’ In Blue Velvet Monokini, Checkout Bathtub Photos!

Kanika Mann is well-known in television. She gained prominence while working in the Punjabi industry. Her acting abilities, however, were exhibited in the web debut ‘Roohaniyat’ alongside Arjun Bijlani. Aside from that, Kanika generates excitement with her regular Instagram updates. This time, she posted a stunning snapshot of herself in a swimsuit, which leaves her fans in awe!

Kanika Mann’s Blue Velvet Monokini Look-

Taking to her Instagram post, Kanika Mann shares captivating photoshoot photos as she opts for a striking strappy, sleeveless, square neckline, bodycon fit, which shows her striking curvy physique. Her deep backless knot-tied with elastic hipline, thigh-high cut-out monokini gives her appearance a fiery look.

Kanika Mann’s Hairstyle And Accessories-

Kanika Mann’s beauty regimen reflects the relaxing environment, as she opted for a pulled-back loose hair bun with front strands, embracing the simplicity of a stylish look. She went makeup-free, allowing her innate beauty to shine through, and opted for pink matte lips. The natural look went wonderfully with the laid-back feelings, emphasizing ease and sincerity in her vacation style. In the photos, Kanika Mann turns water baby as she soaks herself in soap water and gives a striking pose while reading a book for the camera. Lastly, Kanika showcases her stunning back appearance in the sunshine in the bathtub. The photos also feature a scenic view with a sea, greenery, and sunlight.

