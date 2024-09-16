Mohsin Khan’s Upcoming Project with Kanika Mann Creates Buzz; Get To Know More

Mohsin Khan has been in the limelight recently for his ill health in between!! A few reports talked about him suffering a heart attack at a very young age, and that being the reason for him to lie low. However, Mohsin in a recent interview stated that it was an attack of gastritis which hampered his health, and that it was not a heart attack. Now, Mohsin is upbeat about his next project which will be a music video titled Dua Kijiye. The music video which will be a romantic one, and will star actress Kanika Mann along with Mohsin Khan. The teaser of the video will be out soon, which will be a visual treat for the fans of the actors.

Mohsin posted about the same on social media, about his Tips release music video.

View Instagram Post 1: Mohsin Khan's Upcoming Project with Kanika Mann Creates Buzz; Get To Know More

Woh na banjaye qismat meri… #DuaKijiye 💔

Teaser dropping Tomorrow on @tips Official YouTube Channel. Stay tuned!

@kumartaurani

Featuring: @khan_mohsinkhan and @officialkanikamann

Singer: @isameerkhanofficial

Lyricist: @kunaalvermaa

Music Composer: @jdsinghmusic

Director: @ranju.v

#TheMustHaveHits

Courtesy: Instagram

It will be interesting to see Mohsin in a new role, in this project. Fans have seen him in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, along with Shivangi Joshi. Kanika and Mohsin’s Jodi looks effervescent and new, and with what has been visible in the form of social media postings, the video appears to be one cool romantic journey where we can see Mohsin and Kanika engage in great chemistry.

We wish Mohsin and Kanika all the very best for their project!!