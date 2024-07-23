TV News: Kanika Mann’s Filmy Moment At Taj Mahal, Sriti Jha’s Birthday Wish For Someone Special To Rubina Dilaik Celebrating Sister’s Birthday

What a great day! There have been several developments in the television world, from special birthday wishes to enjoying my time. Check out the updates from Kanika Mann and Sriti Jha to Rubina Dilaik.

1) Kanika Mann’s Filmy Moment At Taj Mahal

On her Instagram handle, Kanika shared new photos showcasing her filmy vibes posing in front of the Taj Mahal. She wore a beautiful printed kurta with matching pajamas and dupatta. Her open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and gorgeous smile accessorized her look. She posed facing back in front of the camera, creating oh-so-filmy moments.

2) Sriti Jha Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Note For Someone Special

For those who wonder who is that someone special, let us reveal the actress is wishing her colleague and poet Shantanu Anand. Sharing a quirky, cute collage photo, the actress, in a long paragraph, wrote, “Everything I write is approved and garnished by @shantanuanandpoetry’s magic. He makes everything better. He says things I want to say but better!

He is one of my favourite people and Ofcourse my favourite poet!

I’ll never run out of the things I love about you – your impeccable choice in shirts and kurta(Ofcourse he’s a fashionista), your Hindi(goes without saying), your wit and most of all your warmth … that you never think I’m stupid inspite of all the grammatical errors or self indulgent bad poems I send you. I love you so much @shantanuanandpoetry and thank you for everything!!! Happy birthday.”

3) Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Premier Date Released

The makers shared an intriguing poster of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on the official Colors TV Instagram handle. The poster features Rohit Shetty with Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, and Shilpa Shinde. The show starts on 27 July 2024 at 9:30 PM.

4) Rubina Dilaik’s Birthday Wish For Younger Sister

Rubina shared a cute video on her Instagram handle showcasing a glimpse of her younger sister, Jyotika Dilaik’s birthday surprise. In the video, Rubina’s sister was surprised by the special celebration, and she enjoyed cutting the cake and smiling for the camera. In the video, the actress wrote, “She still is Our Little Girl.” In the caption, she wished her sister, “Happiest birthday to our little angel.”

View Instagram Post 1: TV News: Kanika Mann's Filmy Moment At Taj Mahal, Sriti Jha's Birthday Wish For Someone Special To Rubina Dilaik Celebrating Sister's Birthday