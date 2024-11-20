Did Shweta Tiwari Ties The Knot With Vishal Aditya Singh? Check Out Truth Behind Viral Photos

Shweta Tiwari is a popular TV actress who got married twice, but none of her marriages lasted long. However, she is a proud mother of two: a daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is also an actress, and a son, Reyansh Kohli. She often makes buzz with her stunning photos, leaving fans wondering about her fitness secret. However, the viral photos on the internet featuring Shweta with actor Vishal Aditya Singh have left the fans surprised.

At the same time, there is no doubt that these viral photos are fake, as one can clearly see the cut-outs. Shweta and Vishal have become prey to the deepfake, where images and videos are morphed and edited to spread misinformation. Many, without hesitation, understood that these photos were deepfake images, but several fans assumed that the actress had tied the knot for the third time. In the viral photos, Shweta and Vishal can be seen in wedding outfits signing marriage documents, making fans believe they have secretly tied the knot.

But the truth is Shweta and Vishal are not married. For those who don’t know, Shweta Tiwari met Vishal Aditya Singh on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as co-contestants. The duo share great friendships but are not romantically involved. These photos are the skills of a talented editor. Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh have not responded to their alleged wedding photos.