Chand Jalne Laga: Kanika Mann & Vishal Aditya Singh Pose ‘Romantic’ In Dreamy Set

The famous actors Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh have become the new on-screen couple in the new show Chand Jalne Laga that airs on the Colors channel. In the show, Kanika plays the role of Tara, while Vishal plays the role of Dev. It is a love story of a poor boy and rich girl who get separated, but destiny brings them together years later. Introducing the characters, Kanika, in her latest Instagram, shares glimpses of the romantic moments with Vishal on the dreamy set. Let’s have a look below.

Kanika Mann’s Romantic Pose With Vishal Aditya Singh

Sharing these dreamy glimpses, Kanika, in the caption, wrote, “Aapke Dev aur Tara (with a white heart).” However, in the photo, the new on-screen couple poses together as they lie down on the green grass close to each other, creating a romantic moment. Not just that, Kanika enjoys the floral swing that Vishal Aditya pushes with the white house, greenery, and blue sky in the background.

Every picture speaks a different story. In one of the photos, the duo poses together under the shed of a tree, embracing the beauty of nature and togetherness. With the visuals, it’s clear that the duo loved each other’s partnership in this romantic photo shoot in the dreamy set.

However, what caught our attention was their monotone glam, making the moments more beautiful and dreamy. Kanika looks heavenly beauty in a white saree with a sleeveless blouse. While the oxidized jhumkas, colorful bangles, and minimal makeup complete her appearance. At the same time, Vishal looks dashing in a white shirt and pants with the silver wristwatch.

