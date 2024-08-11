Vishal Aditya Singh Reacts As Shweta Tiwari Shines In Yellow Kurta, Proving Age Is Just A Number

Shweta Tiwari is an evergreen Indian entertainment world star. Throughout the years, she has carved her niche in the industry with her hard work, talent, and dedication. What sets her apart from others is her charismatic personality. Even at the age of 43, she looks like she is in her 20s. The actress is the mother of two Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. Isn’t it evident that whatever Shweta wears, she pulls every look to perfection? Just like that, she is shining in a yellow kurta in her new photos, which prompted Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Vishal Aditya Singh to react.

On Saturday, 10 August, Shweta shared a set of photos showcasing her moody vibes during the weekend. In the photos the actress is seen posing near her book shelf holding a book in her hand. It seems the actress is indulging herself in reading this weekend. However, her glow in yellow kurta caught our attention. Shweta wore a simple high-neck yellow kurta featuring full sleeves and beautiful white floral prints. She completes her look with open hairstyle, small stud earrings and minimal makeup. Meanwhile, the digital watch added an extra dose of sophistication. Throughout the photos the actress made us fall for her with her killer smiles and ageless elegance in the sunshine yellow ensemble which also prompted Vishal Aditya Singh to react.

As soon as Shweta shared these new photos, Vishal Aditya Singh, in the comments, expressed his reaction, saying, “Ek library room mangata hai ab.”