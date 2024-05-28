Channel Your Inner Diva Like Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy, And Rubina Dilaik In Designer Saree

In the world of fashion, the saree is never fading away. Saree fashion epitomizes elegance, blending traditional charm with contemporary allure. Indian celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy, and Rubina Dilaik have elevated this timeless garment, flaunting intricate designs, rich fabrics, and impeccable draping techniques through their designer sarees. Let’s take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Glamour In Gold And Glitter

With this combination of golden metallic saree and shiny glitter, the actress dazzles like a precious star. The stunning low-neckline blouse paired with a black and gold mixed saree styled to showcase Shehnaaz’s curves looks oh-so-breathtaking. The unique pallu and details define the greatness of craftsmanship. You can channel your diva inside with this look without needing any accessories.

Mouni Roy’s Divine Glam

Want a saree and dress look in one? Mouni, this indo-western saree, is a perfect example. The actress donned a loose blouse featuring captivating handwork and threadwork, which she paired with a simple white saree exuding divine vibes. The sequin details give her a glamorous look. With the thigh-high slit, she looks oh-so-breathtaking. So, are you taking cues?

Rubina Dilaik’s Silver Glow

Show your charm like never before in a silver indo-western saree. The diva wore a designer blouse featuring sparkling and minute details and a skirt draped like a saree with an extended pallu, giving her a chic and comfortable look. You can add some twist with precious stones and an emerald-embellished necklace, just like Rubina. In this look, you will love to wear a saree every day.