Chathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Glows In Sarees Amidst Pregnancy News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an actress in the television world whose bold statements and blunt style often become the talk of the town. She keeps her opinion crystal clear, whether bashing Bigg Boss OTT S3 and Youtuber Armaan Malik or taking a dig at the media for spreading fake pregnancy news. Days after the pregnancy rumors, new reports claimed that the actress is expecting. Amidst the ongoing pregnancy news, the actress treated fans with her glowing glam in sarees in the new photos.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Glowing Sarees Glam

On Thursday, 25th July, the Chathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress shared new photos showcasing glimpses from the shoot and her glowing glam in sarees. In the series of photos, Devoleena wore two different sarees, highlighting her skills to transform into any avatar effortlessly. In the opening frame, the actress wears a red silk saree with a golden border. She pairs her look with a matching blouse. The golden necklace, earrings l, open hairstyle, bold red bindi, glossy red lips, black winged eyeliner, and shiny cheeks complement her overall appearance.

However, in the next look, she transforms into a saint woman wearing a white cotton saree with a golden border paired with a contrasting red blouse n with the Kumkum bindi, open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and rudraksha accessories complement her saint vibes. The visuals suggest an upcoming sequence of her ongoing show, Chathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya on Sun Neo TV.