Check Out: Hina Khan's Early Morning Cravings

The gorgeous Hina Khan is one of the industry’s most loved and talented actresses. She has a lavish lifestyle and often shares a glimpse on her social media handles. Though the actress is a fitness freak and maintains herself, she never misses a chance to enjoy what she loves eating. Let’s check out her morning craving today.

Hina Khan’s Early Morning Crave

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared the snap of her yummy and delicious dish, which is healthy yet tasty. The actress craved mouth-watering dosa with aloo, sambar, and chutney. She had wholesome food this morning. Hina Khan began her day with a light yet tasty food.

In the other story, she dropped her casual look to get ready for work. In the shared mirror selfie, she wore a pink full sleeves comfy top tucked in with ripped denim. She ditched make-up and looked gorgeous in her open hairstyle, silver flip-flops, and black bag.

Hina Khan is a workaholic actress. She can’t stay home for a long time. However, she often spends time with her mother to make her feel good. She is an inspiration for many. Hina Khan’s favorite food is Biryani. She has also shared a tutorial to make biryani at home.

