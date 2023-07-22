ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Check Out: Hina Khan's Early Morning Cravings

Hina Khan loves to spend her morning at home and enjoy the delicious delicacies at home. Here check out what she had this morning in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jul,2023 08:00:35
Check Out: Hina Khan's Early Morning Cravings 835660

The gorgeous Hina Khan is one of the industry’s most loved and talented actresses. She has a lavish lifestyle and often shares a glimpse on her social media handles. Though the actress is a fitness freak and maintains herself, she never misses a chance to enjoy what she loves eating. Let’s check out her morning craving today.

Hina Khan’s Early Morning Crave

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared the snap of her yummy and delicious dish, which is healthy yet tasty. The actress craved mouth-watering dosa with aloo, sambar, and chutney. She had wholesome food this morning. Hina Khan began her day with a light yet tasty food.

Check Out: Hina Khan's Early Morning Cravings 835657

Check Out: Hina Khan's Early Morning Cravings 835658

In the other story, she dropped her casual look to get ready for work. In the shared mirror selfie, she wore a pink full sleeves comfy top tucked in with ripped denim. She ditched make-up and looked gorgeous in her open hairstyle, silver flip-flops, and black bag.

Hina Khan is a workaholic actress. She can’t stay home for a long time. However, she often spends time with her mother to make her feel good. She is an inspiration for many. Hina Khan’s favorite food is Biryani. She has also shared a tutorial to make biryani at home.

Did you also crave dosa and sambar in the early morning like Hina Khan? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Hina Khan Gets Groovy In Monsoon 835121
Watch: Hina Khan Gets Groovy In Monsoon
In Pics: Hina Khan Turns Up The Glamour Game In Multicolour Mini Dress 834726
In Pics: Hina Khan Turns Up The Glamour Game In Multicolour Mini Dress
Los Angeles Diaries: Hina Khan Goes Uber Chic In Casuals 833329
Los Angeles Diaries: Hina Khan Goes Uber Chic In Casuals
Hina Khan Can't Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out 831557
Hina Khan Can’t Get Over Goa Vacation Hangover; Check Out
Hina Khan steals the show in sheer black jumpsuit, watch video 831559
Hina Khan steals the show in sheer black jumpsuit, watch video
Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look 823918
Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look
Latest Stories
Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother 835777
Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother
Munawar Faruqui's Upcoming Song 'Kajal' Releases Tomorrow; Check Details 835720
Munawar Faruqui’s Upcoming Song ‘Kajal’ Releases Tomorrow; Check Details
Rhea Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Leather Jacket And Pant 835730
Rhea Chakraborty Flaunts Midriff In Leather Jacket And Pant
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch 835705
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch
Genelia D’Souza reveals that she felt like an ‘outsider’ in south initially, read 835700
Genelia D’Souza reveals that she felt like an ‘outsider’ in south initially, read
It's all 'sunny' n 'smiles' for Divyanka Tripathi 835690
It’s all ‘sunny’ n ‘smiles’ for Divyanka Tripathi
Read Latest News