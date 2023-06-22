ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: What Nia Sharma Does On Streets Of California

Nia Sharma has a great time travelling to different places in the United States. In the latest share, check out what she is doing in the streets of California.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jun,2023 19:00:21
Nia Sharma is a travel enthusiast and this time she is having great fun with her mother in the United States. Earlier, the diva shared pictures from her fun day with her mother, enjoying a Ferrari ride and witnessing the beauty of the place. Let’s check out what the diva is doing now on the streets of California with her mother.

Nia Sharma On Streets Of California

Jamai Raja actress, shared a glimpse of herself from California. She wore a cute baby pink oversized sweatshirt paired with a mini skirt. She styled her look with a pink cap and matching shoes. Her cool vibes added to her fun day. She posed on the streets of California and enjoyed roaming here and there.

The actress made sure to click pictures in every corner. Nia also clicked pictures with her mother and took some street snaps. The actress didn’t visit the iconic places but made sure to roam the streets and enjoy. She captioned her post, “Randomly Roaming around in

Cali-for- Niaaaaaaaa…”

Nia Sharma is having a great time on her vacation. Her tour started with Miami and later went on to Beverly Hills, California, etc. The pictures from her vacation are going viral in no time.

