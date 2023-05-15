“Cherish and value this bond…”, Rubina Dilaik’s inspiring message on Mother’s Day

Rubina Dilaik shares a royal moment with her mother. Shining with elegance and beauty, both the ladies are leaving us awed and inspired. Check out the mandatory mother’s day pictures below-

Rubina Dilaik, a gifted and versatile Indian actress, has captivated audiences with her impeccable talent and on-screen presence. Her remarkable journey in the entertainment industry stands as a testament to her dedication and passion for her craft.

Rubina Dilaik rose to prominence with her breakthrough role as Radhika Shastri in the popular television drama series “Choti Bahu.” Her portrayal of the devout and resilient character garnered critical acclaim and struck a chord with viewers, earning her a dedicated fan base. The role showcased her acting prowess and established her as a prominent face in the television fraternity.

She was last seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. However, she is also active on social media too. Speaking of that, the diva has now shared a special post on mother’s day.

Rubina Dilaik shares beautiful picture with her mother

The ladies are looking regal in the pictures. Rubina prompting nothing but grace, wore a stylish golden embellished designer saree. She teamed it off with her matching blouse. The actress completed the look with her curled hairbun and minimal makeup.

While on the other hand, her mother can be seen all stunning in red. She can be seen looking at her beautiful daughter with love and care, while the duo smiles together.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day….. cherish and value this bond every single day❤️🧿”

Here take a look-