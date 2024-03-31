Chic to Classic: Rubina Dilaik’s Mesmerizing Shift from Pantsuit to Graceful Anarkali

Rubina Dilaik is a popular Indian actress known for her amazing presence on-screen. The actress is a social media bug who often posts new photos and videos on her handle, showcasing insights from her personal and professional life. In her latest dump, the diva shows her mesmerizing transformation from a chic pantsuit to a classic Anarkali.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “When in love, I am Premika and Mohini.” The video starts with Rubina donning a white turtleneck skinny top, a brocade baby pink blazer, and a high-waisted bottom featuring a sparkling gold print. With the attractive diamond-embellished choker and earrings, she adds a desi touch to her Western style.

And if you think that’s all! So wait because Rubina’s transformation from a chic pantsuit to a classic will leave you spellbound. The actress transformed her Western into a traditional outfit, donning a beautiful yellow anarkali featuring captivating white motif work all over the outfit. She paired her look with a matching netted dupatta and pajamas. She looked as gorgeous as ever with the small jhumkas, open wavy hairstyle, and minimal makeup.

Comparing western and traditional looks, we must say Rubina has the knack for transforming effortlessly in any avatar, making her an inspiration and favorite of fashion enthusiasts.

Did you like Rubina Dilaik’s transformation from chic to classic? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.