Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are a beloved couple in the town. The duo serves a couple goals in traditional as they don a black kurta and a green saree, respectively. Check out photos

One of the beloved couples in the Telly world, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, often draws our attention with their amazing chemistry. The duo look adorable together and make us awestruck with the beautiful photo together. This time, the duo served couple goals in traditional outfits.

Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Serve ‘Couple Goals’

Taking to his Instagram account, Aly Goni shares an adorable picture of himself with his love of life. The duo served ‘Couple Goals’ dressed in traditional outfits. Posing for the picture, the adorable couple laughed, and their beautiful smile showed their pure and fun-filled bond. In the candid shot, Jasmin and Aly made fans swoon.

Aly Goni In Black Kurta And Jasmin In Green Saree

Aly Goni, for the traditional look, dons a sparkling black kurta with matching pajamas. The edgy jaws and funky hairstyle complete his appearance. On the other hand, Jasmin embraces the modern green saree with silver prints, which she paired with a matching low-neckline blouse. She adds an extra dose of glamour with matching stuff, earrings, and bangles. Her minimal makeup with red lips gives her that necessary touch-up.

Aly Goni, in the caption, calls his girlfriend “Saathi (with a heart made with hands).” The couple made their love official in Bigg Boss’s house.

