Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from her upcoming project, Daiyaa Daiyya. The actress collaborates with Suniel Shetty for the same. In the video, Nia Sharma showcased some amazing dance moves and her usual hotness that she puts up in all her dance music videos. What’s more, we are loving her glitzy and glamorous looks in the music video.

Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, “Can you feel the heat, because it’s coming your way! ❤️‍🔥 #DaiyyaDaiyya releasing on 20th March on the Saregama Music YouTube channel🎶”

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, she tagged, “Suniel Shetty’, ‘Neha Kakkar’ and others. She also added, hashtags like: #Saregama #SaregamaMusic #NiaSharma #SunielShetty #NehaKakkar #DaiyyaDaiyya #HunterOnAmazonminiTV

She added, “Special thanks to my team for making me look like this @shurabhavinofficial @shuraakhan @manojchavan61 @hitendrakapopara”

A user wrote, “I can feel the heat comingggggggggggg 🔥

Letsssss go Niaaaaaaaaa”

Another wrote, “All the best wishes”

Pratik Sehajpal dropped love eye emojis in the comments.

Well, this isn’t the first time, that Nia Sharma turned up her sass sizzling dance performances in a song sequence. Earlier, her chic quotient was all on point in music videos like Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le and others. Apart from her dance projects, the actress is also popular as an actor and became a household name after her work in shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin and others.

