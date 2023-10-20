Television | Celebrities

Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, And Rupali Ganguly's Simple Saree Elegance With Designer Blouse

Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, and Rupali Ganguly are top beauties on television. The diva shows their simple saree elegance with a designer blouse. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Oct,2023 10:15:37
Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, And Rupali Ganguly's Simple Saree Elegance With Designer Blouse
Credit: Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, And Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The love for sarees is never-ending. Whether it be a festive occasion or some cocktail party, this drape can slay on every occasion. And here, the stunning divas Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, and Rupali Ganguly show their saree elegance in simple sarees with designer blouses.

Deepika Singh’s Beige Saree

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika looks classy in this beige silk saree. She pairs the purple floral printed basic blouse with the beige silk saree. The purple and gold border looks attractive. She styles her saree in different ways, creating a trendy fashion moment. She adorns her appearance with the gold and diamond choker necklace, long earrings, bangles, and ring. Her shadowed eyes, glossy lips, and messy bun enhances her look.

Gauahar Khan’s Navy Blue Saree

The stunning diva Gauahar shows her sassy side in the simple navy blue saree. The gold prints look beautiful in the simple saree. She pairs her look with a halter-neck designer blouse, creating a contemporary look. She keeps it simple with the diamond earrings and sleek hairstyle. The bold red lips add an extra dose of glamour.

Rupali Ganguly’s Blue Saree

Anupamaa actress Rupali looks classic in the shiny blue saree. The floral gold border looks attractive. She pairs her look with a plain printed blouse. With the gold earrings, necklace, and bangles, she completes her glam. Her beautiful black eyes, cherry lips, and glowing makeup elevate her simple saree elegance.

Whose simple saree glam did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

