‘Desi Girl’ Jennifer Winget Enjoys Street Food With Delicious Breakfast Feasts

Television actress Jennifer Winget is known for her role in Raishinghani VS Raishinghani alongside Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh, which has got positive reviews from critics and audiences due to her impactful role. The actress has once again captured the hearts of her fans, this time with her love for street food. In her latest social media post, Jennifer Winget shared a mouthwatering glimpse of her breakfast to start the day. Check out the photos below!

Jennifer Winget’s Breakfast Feasts-

Taking to her Instagram post, Jennifer Winget shared photos of yummy food. The picture quickly gained attention, as did Jennifer Winget’s knack for enjoying simple yet delectable street food. The actress enjoys her morning breakfast as she starts the day with street food, which features a brown and white soft bun with inner layered butter masks and a kulhad tea spread that exudes warmth and satisfaction, offering a charming start to her Jennifer’s passion for street food reflects her down-to-earth nature and appreciation for the little pleasures in life. As she continues to delight audiences with her television performances, moments like these offer a relatable and endearing side of the star.

By sharing the picture, Jennifer Winget wrote, “Bun Maska and chai on the go!”

About Raisinghani VS Raisinghani Web Series-

Jennifer Winget’s Raisinghani VS Raisinghani is a legal drama series streaming on Sony LIV. It is directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar and Produced by Sobo Films Holding P.Ltd.

