Desi Nari In Sari! Shriya Pilgaonkar and Prajakta Koli stir glam in embellished six yards

Embrace the Desi Nari in Sari spirit and make heads turn with your distinctive take on this timeless attire like Shriya Pilgaonkar and Prajakti Koli. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Get ready to be swept away by the allure of the Desi Nari in Sari duo – Shriya Pilgaonkar and Prajakta Koli, as they redefine elegance draped in embellished six yards of sheer glamour. The gorgeous divas have unfurled a trend-setting saga, both opting for dazzling yellow sarees that exude radiance like the sun on a golden morning.

Prajakta Koli shines in embellished yellow saree

Prajakta Koli effortlessly steals the spotlight in her yellow floral masterpiece. The saree, a canvas of intricate embellishments, is paired with a sequinned scooped neck golden shimmery blouse, adding a touch of modernity to the traditional ensemble. She opts for a mid-parted hairbun, letting her jhumkas do the talking. Minimal makeup is the key to letting the saree shine, creating a look that is equal parts sophisticated and contemporary.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is all glam

Shriya Pilgaonkar, on the other hand, takes the ethnic chic route with a stunning yellow saree adorned with a golden zari border. Complementing this classic piece, she dons a sleeveless square neck blouse that oozes glamour. The diva completes her look with long, luscious locks, sleek eyebrows, smokey eyes, nude lips, and statement ear studs. Her ensemble is a testament to the seamless fusion of tradition and modernity, creating an utterly captivating aesthetic.

Now, imagine recreating this sari magic with your own unique spin. Consider experimenting with a different colour palette that resonates with your personality – perhaps a vibrant coral or a royal blue. Play with the blouse design; opt for a high-neck blouse for an added dose of sophistication or a backless one for a touch of drama.

When it comes to accessories, let your creativity run wild. Swap traditional jhumkas for contemporary hoops or go for a statement neckpiece to elevate the look. The beauty of the saree lies in its versatility, making it suitable for a variety of occasions – from festive gatherings to formal events or even a high-spirited night out with friends.

Embrace the Desi Nari in Sari spirit and make heads turn with your distinctive take on this timeless attire. Whether you’re attending a wedding or a cultural event or just want to make an everyday statement, let your sari story unfold with panache and originality.

