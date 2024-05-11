Desi Saree Showdown: Rubina Dilaik in a Printed Saree or Tina Datta in a Plain Saree: Whose Saree Look Wins Your Heart?

Rubina Dilaik and Tina Datta, two of the most accomplished and well-known actors in Hindi entertainment, are always impressive and always impress with their fashion picks. Their saree outfits are not just elegant and appealing, but also a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Their stunning appearances in sarees are a testament to their impeccable fashion sense. Take a look below and get captivated by their beauty.

Rubina Dilaik and Tina Datta’s Saree Appearance-

Rubina Dilaik in a Printed Saree

Rubina redefines self-love by wearing a lovely saree and treating her admirers to her oh-so-pretty visuals. The red saree has white foliage designs that make it appealing. She completes her style with a black strappy blouse with a U-neckline and sleeveless appearance. This dual-color printed saree also has a traditional look. She teamed up with an oxidized elephant featuring earrings, matching kada, and a silver and emerald stone embellished ring. To complement her outfit, she wears wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with pink lips.

Tina Datta in a Plain Saree

A television actress, Tina Datta donned a simple pink saree with a gold border, teamed with a matching colored embroidered beaded work strappy, deep neck blouse, which added an oozing appearance to her outfit. In contrast to the diva, she embellished her appearance with lengthy earrings, gold and pattern bangles, and a hand ring. She chose natural-tone makeup with soft eyeshadow, blushy cheeks, and pink matte lips to complete her outfit. She kept her hair loose in a side-parted wavy, open highlighted hair to look fashionable.

Comparing beauty queen Rubina and Tina’s traditional looks in sarees. Rubina chose a printed exquisite saree, while Tina chose a basic pastel sari. However, they nailed their appearance. Both divas slay in their desi outfits.

