The Naagin beauties, Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti have time and again dropped in fashion goals. With their engaging photoshoot diaries that they often put up on their Instagram handles, the stars have managed to earn brownie points from the fashion enthusiasts. Given that, the divas have now dropped in some stunning avatars in traditional vs western, and we are in absolute love with both.

Surbhi Chandna, the actress who’s been known for her goof and wild, has shared pictures on her social media, decked up in stylish green traditional saree. She wore a beautiful green traditional saree. She teamed it with deep neck noodled strap blouse. The actress completed the look with brown beautiful long hair.

For accessories, Surbhi Chandna decked it up with beautiful gold jewellery. The actress completed the look with bold kohled eyes, with filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. Keeping the vibe right on point, the actress left her fans baffled with her beauty.

Surbhi Jyoti on the other hand shared some candid casual moments dropping in her street style looks. The actress wore a beautiful casual beige crop top. She teamed it with high-waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long beautiful hair and black shades. She rounded it off with a pair of white sneakers and a backpack.

Here take a look-

Whose style do you find more intimidating? Surbhi Chandna’s traditional look in saree or Surbhi Jyoti’s casual western look in crop top and jeans? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.