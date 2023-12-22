Devoleena Bhattacharjee In Love With Beauty Of Jammu Kashmir, See Here

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular Indian Television actresses. The diva is also an active user of the social media platform Instagram. She loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life with her fans. From partying with friends to playing a new character in the show, she shared every detail. Today, the diva shared a glimpse from her Jammu and Kashmir vacation as she was mesmerised by the beauty of the place.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Love For Jammu And Kashmir

In the series of shared snaps from her Jammu and Kashmir vacation, Devoleena can be seen embracing her time. With her facial expressions, she makes it clear that she is having a great time in the ‘Heaven on Earth’ Kashmir. The smile on her face looks beautiful with the chilling weather.

Throughout the photos, Devoleena takes her fans on a thrilling ride as she reveals the artistic beauty of Kashmir with the Neo Kashmir-style house. The rich look and artistic excellence can be seen. For her special time in the beautiful place, Devoleena wore a beautiful plain green anarkali kurta paired with a matching pyjama and an organza floral dupatta. She left her open and adorned her look with no make, making us fall for her.

