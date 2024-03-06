Devoleena Bhattacharjee Sets New Fashion Benchmark In A Sleek Black Jumpsuit, Here’s How!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well-known television personality. She became famous as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s television program. Her acting skills have grabbed millions of followers on Instagram. Devoleena is a frequent Instagram user, posting stunning images, videos, and reels. The actress has a large fan following on Instagram, and once again, her latest photos appear on social media. Her social media game has developed considerably over the years, much to the delight of her fans and admirers. The diva just uploaded a picture of herself in a lovely black jumpsuit on Instagram; scroll to see her look.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Black Jumpsuit Appearance

The gorgeous diva posted a striking picture series in a black jumpsuit on Instagram. The outfit features a black halter-neckline, plunging, sequin embellished, sleeveless upper portion attached with a black satin fabric high-waisted flared ankle-length pants jumpsuit. The outfit is from The New Bold and costs Rs. 2,249. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, tight, low ponytail hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with light smokey eyes, Kajal kohl, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy brown lipstick. She accessories her orbit outfit with long black earrings, gold rings, and a silver nose ring by Jewellery by Sakshi. In the post, she shows her “nakhareli ada” and shares a stunning posture picture by revealing her full outfit.

