Devoleena Bhattacharjee Treats Herself With Beautiful Views Of Dal Lake, See Photos

The wanderlust Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently busy on her vacation to a beautiful place in India. The diva spends her time in the ‘Heaven on Earth’ Kashmir. Since the Saath Nibhana Sathiya actress jetted to Kashmir, she has shared every update with her fans. Today, she treats her fans with beautiful glimpses of Kashmir.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Vacation In Kashmir

Treating her fans this morning, Devoleena drops some super cool photos from the heavenly place. After enjoying her time with the classic heritage yesterday, today, the diva is out to take a ride in the refreshing air and cool weather. Devoleena is enjoying a boat ride in the Dal Lake in Kashmir today.

In the shared pictures, Devoleena can be seen posing on the boat as she treats her eyes to the breathtaking glimpses of the Dal Lake. For her morning ride in the boat, Devoleena wore a warm co-ord set. The cool hoodie and pants elevate her look. While she left her hair open and with minimal makeup, she completed her look. At the same time, the black glasses look funky. Posing in the boat, Devoleena looks mesmerized by the beauty of the Lake. And we can’t deny the impact of blue skies and the water with long green trees.

Did you like Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ride in Dal Lake? Drop your views in the comments box.