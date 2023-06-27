Devoleena Bhattacharjee's glamorous diva avatar in bridal is wow

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently mesmerized her fans with a glamorous diva avatar in a bridal ensemble that left everyone in awe. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she donned a beautiful golden embellished lehenga choli. The intricate detailing and exquisite craftsmanship of the outfit added to its allure.

Devoleena accentuated her features with sleek eyebrows, mesmerizing glittery eyeshadow, and a subtle nude pink lip color, exuding elegance and grace. To complete the enchanting look, she adorned herself with a golden tiara and a pair of golden jhumkas, adding a touch of regality to her appearance.

Devoleena’s beautiful bridal photoshoot post

Sharing the set of captivating pictures on her social media handle, Devoleena expressed herself through a poetic caption. She wrote, “साकी को गिला है कि उसकी बिकती नहीं शराब, और एक तेरी आँखें हैं कि होश में आने नहीं देती।” The words, filled with depth and emotion, added a layer of intensity to the mesmerizing visual. Devoleena’s post not only showcased her stunning bridal look but also conveyed a poetic sentiment, resonating with her followers.

With her captivating diva avatar and profound words, Devoleena Bhattacharjee continues to dazzle her fans. Her talent, beauty, and expressive nature make her a true force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

Have a look-

What are your views on the above bridal photoshoot by Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Let us know in the comments below-