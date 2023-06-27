ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's glamorous diva avatar in bridal is wow

The actress looked absolutely stunning as she donned a beautiful golden embellished lehenga choli. The intricate detailing and exquisite craftsmanship of the outfit added to its allure, check it out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 06:45:01
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's glamorous diva avatar in bridal is wow

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently mesmerized her fans with a glamorous diva avatar in a bridal ensemble that left everyone in awe. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she donned a beautiful golden embellished lehenga choli. The intricate detailing and exquisite craftsmanship of the outfit added to its allure.

Devoleena accentuated her features with sleek eyebrows, mesmerizing glittery eyeshadow, and a subtle nude pink lip color, exuding elegance and grace. To complete the enchanting look, she adorned herself with a golden tiara and a pair of golden jhumkas, adding a touch of regality to her appearance.

Devoleena’s beautiful bridal photoshoot post

Sharing the set of captivating pictures on her social media handle, Devoleena expressed herself through a poetic caption. She wrote, “साकी को गिला है कि उसकी बिकती नहीं शराब, और एक तेरी आँखें हैं कि होश में आने नहीं देती।” The words, filled with depth and emotion, added a layer of intensity to the mesmerizing visual. Devoleena’s post not only showcased her stunning bridal look but also conveyed a poetic sentiment, resonating with her followers.

With her captivating diva avatar and profound words, Devoleena Bhattacharjee continues to dazzle her fans. Her talent, beauty, and expressive nature make her a true force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

Have a look-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's glamorous diva avatar in bridal is wow 820411

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's glamorous diva avatar in bridal is wow 820412

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's glamorous diva avatar in bridal is wow 820413

What are your views on the above bridal photoshoot by Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mughda Chapekar To Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Snazzy Styles In Saree
Mughda Chapekar To Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Snazzy Styles In Saree
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Enjoys Playing With Colours This Holi with Her Husband
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Enjoys Playing With Colours This Holi with Her Husband
5 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wore A Bikini Shattering Her Reputation As Gopi Bahu
5 Times Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wore A Bikini Shattering Her Reputation As Gopi Bahu
Devoleena Bhattacharjee VS Hina Khan; Who Donned The White Shimmery Lehenga?
Devoleena Bhattacharjee VS Hina Khan; Who Donned The White Shimmery Lehenga?
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flaunts The Colour Green In Grand Suit Style
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flaunts The Colour Green In Grand Suit Style
In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Visits Swaminarayan Temple In Bhuj, Check Now!
In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Visits Swaminarayan Temple In Bhuj, Check Now!
Latest Stories
Jannat Zubair Rahmani sparks dating rumours with Mr. Faisu once again, here’s how
Jannat Zubair Rahmani sparks dating rumours with Mr. Faisu once again, here’s how
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?
Nora Fatehi burns internet with perfection, see super bold videos
Nora Fatehi burns internet with perfection, see super bold videos
Come fall in love with Reem Sameer Shaikh’s sunkissed glow
Come fall in love with Reem Sameer Shaikh’s sunkissed glow
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt’s special message for fans
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt’s special message for fans
Avneet Kaur’s bold and beautiful black and white avatar is magical
Avneet Kaur’s bold and beautiful black and white avatar is magical
Read Latest News