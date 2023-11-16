Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora celebrate seven years of love and togetherness

Love is in the air as Dheeraj Dhoopar, the charismatic actor known for his role in Kundali Bhagya and currently seen in Saubhagyavati Bhava, celebrates his seventh wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Vinny Arora.

As they mark this significant milestone, Dheeraj took to Instagram to share glimpses of their magical wedding day, giving fans a peek into the journey of their enduring love. Dheeraj and Vinny’s wedding was nothing short of a fairytale, and the shared photos on Dheeraj’s Instagram post serve as a nostalgic reminder of their special day.

Dressed in a black sherwani, Dheeraj looked every bit the dashing groom, exuding charm and elegance. Vinny, the stunning bride, chose a vibrant red lehenga that added a touch of regality to her bridal ensemble, making her resemble a princess on her wedding day.

The Instagram post, a testament to their seven years of marital bliss, is accompanied by a heartfelt caption that reads, “सात साल.. सातों जनम तक ❤️.”

The love story of Dheeraj and Vinny began on the sets of “Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009, where their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into a real-life romance. The couple dated for seven years, a period marked by shared dreams, laughter, and unwavering support, before deciding to take the plunge into marital bliss. Dheeraj and Vinny’s journey from co-stars to life partners has been nothing short of a captivating love story.