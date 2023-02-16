Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar make the best couple in the tv industry. The couple has been married for quite some years now and also embraced parenthood last year. The couple welcomed their first child Zayn to the world last year, and since then their bond has been growing even more stronger.

Owing to that, Vinny Arora to show the world how much love she contains in her heart for Dheeraj, shared a video on her social media handle. Where we could see the couple having a luxurious yacht ride together. Vinny shared the video especially on Valentine’s Day, with a special message for DD.

Sharing the video, Vinny Arora wrote, “ Valentine’s or not, I could scream from the top of himalayas or my social media.. I feel like the luckiest girl alive because I have you baby. My home, my safe haven, my happy place, is in your beautiful eyes, your cute & pointy nose, your million gazillion dollar smile”. Sharing the video, Vinny synced to the song “by the change”

In the video, we can see the couple having their best times together. With DD enjoying at its most on the yacht, followed by a casual hang out at a restaurant and more.

Here take a look-

Soon after Vinny shared the video, collaborating with Dheeraj Dhoopar on Instagram, DD commented, “awwwwwww..I’m crying”

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopad was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill. The show also starred Surbhi Chandna in the female lead. Before that she was in Kundali Bhagya that he left owing to his paternity leave. The actor has also worked in the show Naagin 5, that earned him immense love from the netizens.